Setting aside anger and practicing the patience of God

We live in a very twisted world, as you know, a world where everything is reversed. Dark has been substituted for light. Evil has been substituted for good. Bitterness has been substituted for sweetness, to borrow the words of the prophet Isaiah.
It is a twisted world where sins have become rights, iniquities and self-pride have become virtues and evil is considered personal freedom. We could talk a lot about the twisting of our morals in this culture. We could talk about the various aspects of morality that have been perverted and inverted, twisted. We can also talk about the outcomes, but that is for another time. There is however, one inversion, one perversion, one twisting that might serve us well to examine.
In our culture and in our time, there is an exaltation of anger. Anger has become something noble. Anger has become a right. Anger has somehow become a virtue onto itself. Anger has become justified, and I mean anger of a severe nature, anger that leads to vengeance and may well lead to violence. It all seems to be justified because somebody was offended, and if any behavior is offensive, then anger has been legitimized.
Hatred, a vicious kind of hostility and retaliation are being expressed all the time. And they are expressions of the wretched condition of the human heart, make no mistake about it. This society may see it as virtuous and see it as some kind of freedom of personal rights, but the truth of the matter is, anger is a fallen reaction, a corrupt reaction of the pride of our sinful natures.
And this demonstrates how unlike God we are. People in our culture, in our time, lack compassion on those who have offended them. Forgiveness comes hard if it ever comes at all. When people have been offended, they demonstrate little grace, mercy, or longsuffering. They are anything but slow to anger, and they are not patient.
That is exactly the opposite of God. God is compassionate, forgiving, gracious, merciful, longsuffering, slow to anger, and astonishingly patient. Think of it: God is the one who is offended by every sin, every single one, all of the time. Offended in an incalculable way, an inconceivable way. God, who is absolutely holy, is offended by every violation of His Word, His law, His nature, His name.
And that is what makes His patience so amazing. He said to man in the garden, “In the day that you eat of the fruit, you’ll die.” Adam and Eve ate, and Adam lived 930 years. Amazing patience with sinners. God said, “I’m going to destroy the world in a flood.” But before the destruction came, God established a preacher by the name of Noah, who was a preacher of righteousness, and he preached judgment, and called for repentance for 120 years. Peter, in 1 Peter 3:20, describes this as “Divine longsuffering,” the patience of God.
If it is a desire of ours to be more God-like, then let us set aside anger and thus glorify the Lord.