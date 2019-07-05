Draft picks and players hungry for an opportunity to receive a contract will compete in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins on Friday and will continue until July 15. Games will be played at Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion.
Last season, former Arizona Wildcat and top NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton made his pro debut with the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. This year, Arizona didn't have a draft pick, but one former Wildcat from the UA's 2019 squad will compete in summer league.
Here is a list of ex-Wildcats to keep an eye on this summer in Las Vegas. All times are local.