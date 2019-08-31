The UA Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be inducted Thursday night at the Westin La Paloma Resort. The seven-person class includes two long-overdue selections, first-team baseball All-Americans Dan Schneider and Steve Mikulic. The induction has special meaning to both men. “I think I’ll have 25 or 26 people from my family there, including grandkids and some of my 1962 teammates,” said Schneider, a Rincon High School grad who went 13-1 in 1962 and is the UA’s all-time season strikeout leader (186).
Mikulic, who broke the NCAA record for hits in a season in 1970, and had a .393 career batting average, said all of his family, including his 94-year-old mother and many ex-UA teammates, will be at the ceremony. “I’ll be in Tucson from Tuesday to Sunday,” said Mikulic, who has enjoyed a long career as a dentist in the Bay Area. “I’m looking forward to seeing (ex-UA All-America pitcher) Donnie Lee and UA pitching coach legend Jim Wing while in Tucson.”