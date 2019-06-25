I am a Korean War Vet. After three years of active duty and six more years on active reserve, I was honorably discharged on November 30, 1962. With the GI Bill (to the amount of $110 a month), I went to a university in Kansas.
The tuition was prohibitive, but with the GI Bill benefits supplemented by two part-time jobs on campus, I was able to pay for tuition, books, and a basement room to live in. Without the GI benefits, I doubt if I could have finished four years of college work. I had no other means of support. (I am not from this country.)
I joined the United States Army at Clark Air Base, Philippines. Born of an American father and Filipino mother, my enlistment in the U.S. Army (and eventual pursuit of four college degrees), was a way out of an otherwise bleak future, living, no doubt, in grinding poverty in Manila.
After I received my first degree, I taught in a rural school in Holyrood, Kansas, saved, and taught for the Department of Defense School system, saved some more and went back to the university for my second degree. The third earned degree was from a university in South Dakota. I was offered, thereafter, an assistantship to do my doctoral work at a university in Tallahassee, Florida. I have since become a professor at Briar Cliff University, Sioux City, Iowa, an associate dean at Pima Community College (from which I retired after 26 years at that wonderful institution.) I was also an adjunct at the University of Arizona.
Above and beyond my education, I was awarded a Certificate of Eligibility by the Department of Veterans Affairs to borrow $36,000 with which to purchase a home on March 1979, a year after I moved to Tucson.
All this was started by the GI Bill of Rights. Needless to say, I owe this country, and will continue to serve it as long as I can. I do volunteer work at an elementary school lunch monitoring and teaching tennis and subbing as well. I also help at my place of worship.