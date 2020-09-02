Sgt Armando V. Valencia

Our dad was so proud of his service to our country. He often spoke of his war stories, the people he met, the places he saw, the men that fought beside him, and lives that were lost. Dad was never boastful about his time at war, or the honors he had received during his service. In hindsight, we wish we would have understood the significance of the medals and the importance they hold. Dad served in four campaigns in the Pacific Theater, Luzon, Southern Philippines, Bismark-Archipelago and New Guinea. Dad was a decorated war hero receiving The Distinguished Service Cross, three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal. Our dad was always our hero, today we share him with you.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
