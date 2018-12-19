Sean Miller decided to make a change to the starting lineup and gave Dylan Smith his first start of the season in place of freshman guard Brandon Williams on Wednesday night.
Smith started eight games in place of Rawle Alkins and Allonzo Trier a season ago, six of them during Pac-12 play.
Smith’s start came after Williams struggled offensively, shooting 1 of 9 from the field in Arizona’s loss to Baylor on Saturday night — the same night Baylor out-rebounded the Wildcats 51-19. Miller has been impressed with Smith’s rebounding as a guard; he averages 4.3 per game.
Smith finished Wednesday night with two points and three turnovers while Williams shot 1 of 7 from the field for three points. Williams added five rebounds and three assists.