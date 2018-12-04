Shanelle Schmitz, Zack & Schmitz, PLC

Shanelle is an attorney and partner at Zack & Schmitz, PLC, whose practice focuses on counseling and designing individualized estate plans for clients, trust and estate administration, and representing clients in litigated matters, including will contests, contested trust administration matters, guardianships, and conservatorships. Shanelle is passionate about helping others and volunteers her time for several non-profits. She is currently on the board of directors for H.E.L.P., Inc., a non-profit that provides pro-bono legal services to those in need who have or are affected by a terminal illness, and the W. Wright Foundation, which provides scholarships to women.