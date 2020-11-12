Shari Jenkins of Custom Boot Purses by Shari

Around Christmastime more than a decade ago, Tucsonan Shari Jenkins found herself in a Joann Fabrics and Crafts store searching for felt to make holiday stockings for her family.
“When I went to get the felt, I saw this woman with this boot purse on her shoulder,” she said. “It didn’t have a long strap, but I said, ‘I can do that.’”
Jenkins cut up a pair of her own boots and turned it into a purse — and sometime around 2007, Custom Boot Purses by Shari was born.
Read more here. Find Shari Jenkins at sharidah.j@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!