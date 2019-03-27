After the East beat the West 83-68 in the girls’ McDonald’s Game, Tennessee-bound Jordan Horston spoke graciously of her MVP award.
“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Horston said. “At the end of the day we’re all MVPs. I’m just honored to even be here.”
She had a point. As it turned out, the East team had seven players with seven or more points while beating the West 83-68, while Maryland-bound Diamond Miller had 10 rebounds.
Horston had 14 points on 7-for-14 shooting, with four rebounds and an assist.