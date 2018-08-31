Shawn Poindexter has plans that extend well beyond the playing field.
“I would love to play football as long as possible,” the Arizona senior receiver said, “and then use my platform to impact at-risk youth in the community.”
Poindexter described “rough times” as a kid growing up in the Phoenix area. He said he and his three older brothers were primarily raised by their father, Darnell. Money was tight at times.
“The power would go out here and there,” Poindexter said. “Sometimes we wouldn’t have food. But we made it work.”
After initially signing with Cal Baptist to play volleyball, the Glendale Centennial grad took about two years off from school to work and help his family.
Poindexter enters his final college season as a player on the rise. His goals for 2018 include winning the Pac-12 championship.
His goals in life are much more profound.
Poindexter said he wants to open a facility that’s similar to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“Growing up in a single-parent household, I didn’t really have everything at my disposal as other kids did,” Poindexter said. “Opportunities to get trainers and all that expensive stuff. I would love to be able to give back and help those kids out.”
The idea was born when Poindexter was 19 years old and about to launch his college football career. He met Eric Hagg, a former safety with the Cleveland Browns who starred at Nebraska and Glendale Ironwood. Hagg became involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in high school and once said: “We all need everyone to band together in a community and help each other out.”
“He really opened my eyes,” Poindexter said. “If we have someone to look up to, we can accomplish what we want to do. Sometimes kids don’t have a positive role model.”