In her second #TourDeTucson, Shelby Reynolds is the winner of the women’s race. “It was awesome, it was surreal. ... I literally stared at a butt for 106 miles last year so the entire thing was a different experience.” pic.twitter.com/UU8GkBWJPm— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 17, 2018
— Shelby Reynolds, the first female finisher in Saturday’s El Tour. Reynolds rode tandem last year, and was going to it again Saturday before her partner suffered an injury. Reynolds rode solo instead.