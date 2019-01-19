Four-time world champion barrel racer Sherry Cervi of Marana is home this week, staging the Sherry Cervi Youth Championships at the Pima County Fairgrounds. About 200 girls 6-18 compete in the three-day barrel racing event. It is a very big deal. Cervi’s event has 11 rodeo-related corporate sponsors. Now 43, Cervi has reduced her yearly WPRA tour in half; she was 57th overall a year ago, the same year she was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. She will stage two more Youth Championship barrel racing weekends this year, in Minnesota and California.