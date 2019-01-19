Taizly Newman, 10, of Marana, multitasks while atop her horse "Major" during the Sherry Cervi Youth Championships barrel racing competition at the Pima County Fairgrounds, Jan. 18, 2019, in Tucson.

Four-time world champion barrel racer Sherry Cervi of Marana is home this week, staging the Sherry Cervi Youth Championships at the Pima County Fairgrounds. About 200 girls 6-18 compete in the three-day barrel racing event. It is a very big deal. Cervi’s event has 11 rodeo-related corporate sponsors. Now 43, Cervi has reduced her yearly WPRA tour in half; she was 57th overall a year ago, the same year she was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. She will stage two more Youth Championship barrel racing weekends this year, in Minnesota and California.