Ex-Wildcat forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made his way down to Tucson to check out Arizona’s season opener. Hollis-Jefferson had courtside seats next to UA president Robert Robbins.
Hollis-Jefferson played at UA from 2013-15 and was a key component to Arizona’s back-to-back Elite Eight runs, which both resulted in losses to Wisconsin. The former first- team All-Pac-12 selection, known for his shimmy before free throws, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Nets played the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night and Hollis-Jefferson scored five points and grabbed two rebounds in a 104-82 win.
Hollis-Jefferson is now in his third season in the NBA and will make $2.47 million. Next year, he will be in his final season under contract and will make almost $3.6 million.