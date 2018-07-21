5855 E. Broadway, Suite 118
History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years, until a May 31 “needs improvement” rating followed by a June 11 failed inspection.
What the inspector saw: Beef kebabs, lamb kebabs and raw diced beef were stored at unsafe temperatures in refrigerated cooling drawers under the grill. The issue was still unresolved more than 10 days later when a subsequent inspection took place.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 21.
Comments: Owner Reina Alas noted the eatery’s long record of positive inspections. She said the recent problem was due to an equipment breakdown and said it took about two weeks for a replacement to arrive.