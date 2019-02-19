Before the streak: 44.9 FG, 34.7 3FG, 75.2 FT
During the streak: 36.8 FG, 32.1 3FG, 65.2 FT
The Wildcats’ leading scorer, wing Brandon Randolph, has pushed these numbers down significantly across the board all by himself.
During the streak, Randolph is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field, including 15.4 percent from 3-point range (4 of 26), while his scoring average through Jan. 19 of 15.4 points has been just 8.1 during the streak.
Perhaps even more baffling is that Randolph has made just 9 of 22 free throws (40.1 percent) during the streak after making an extraordinary 91.2 percent before it began.
When asked about Randolph’s slump on multiple occasions, Miller has consistently said part of his struggle is the adjustment to being a target of opposing defenses as a key player this season.
“Brandon just has to stay with it,” Miller said. “There’s a big difference being a freshman coming off the bench and being a starter who plays the most minutes and takes the most shots. When things are taken away and our opponent tries to key on him it’s up to all of us to adjust and help him.”