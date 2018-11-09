A man and two teen boys were shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a busy Tucson park, police said.
Officers went to Lakeside Park at 8201 E. Stella Road, near East Golf Links and South Pantano roads, about 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
Officers found the two teens and a man in his 20s wounded and on the ground, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Dugan said the two teens died shortly after arriving to a hospital. The man died at the shooting scene.
The teens were inside a car with two other people as two men arrived at the park on foot. A short time later, gunfire was exchanged between someone in the car and at least one of the walkers, police say.
The two occupants in the car who were not shot cooperated with detectives, Dugan said.
Officers Thursday night were searching the area for one of the men who had walked to the park.
The investigation is ongoing, Dugan said, adding that gang detectives are trying to determine if the incident was gang related.
Several people were at the park at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.