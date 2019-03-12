BOOK EVENTS FOR MARCH 17-23
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Today
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. March 17. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Monday
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Featured reader Michael Gregory followed by open mic for spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. March 18. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Shop Talk: The Work of Evie Shockley — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Each Shop Talk begins with a mini-lecture on the featured author, followed by a conversation about the author and the work. A study packet containing biographical information, excerpts, and criticism is made available at the Shop Talk. 6-7 p.m. March 19. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. March 20. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Local LGBTQ seniors discuss "Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind" by Yuval Harari. 2-3:30 p.m. March 20. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Pick up a handout at the Customer Service Desk before the event. This month's topic: A Tribute to Neil Simon, a master of dramatic comedy on Broadway, who died on Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 91. This event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. March 21. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Bear Canyon Capers Mystery Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library. Llively discussions on recommended favorite books and authors. 2-3 p.m. March 21. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Local Author Showcase — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Carol St. John, Joanne Amoroso and Lois Carroll. 2-4 p.m. March 21. 594-5295. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Get Lit Book Group: Territory of Light — Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave. By Yuko Tsushima, novel of loss and rebirth. A young woman moves into a brightly lit Tokyo apartment after separating from her husband and struggles to raise her two-year-old daughter alone. 6-7:30 p.m. March 21. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Saturday
Friends of the Kirk Bear Canyon Library Book Sale — Kirk Bear Canyon Public Library. All proceeds go to support Kirk Bear Canyon Library programs and activities. Sunday-All the books that will fit into a bag for $5. We provide the bag. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23; 1-4 p.m. March 24. 594-5275.