Shortened season to begin Oct. 30 in Tucson area

Starting the night before Halloween, high school football finally returns to Tucson.

The revised Arizona Interscholastic Association schedule has teams in Southern Arizona playing between five and seven regular season games starting Oct. 30 or Nov. 6 and ending tentatively Dec. 11. Postseason formats are still TBD.

Two Tucson private schools Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge, as well as Buena High School in Sierra Vista, began their seasons at the beginning of the month. The full schedule for the rest of the local schools across Southern Arizona was announced this week.

Mark your calendars with this team-by-team look at the revised 2020 high school football schedule. All kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m.; home games are in ALL CAPS:

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

