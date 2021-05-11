COVID vaccinations for ages 12-15 expected to begin Thursday in Tucson

Parents and guardians with children ages 12 to 15 will be able to access COVID-19 vaccines for them at state-run sites starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 13, pending final federal approval.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer shots for this age group, which includes nearly 400,000 youths statewide, on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve it on Wednesday, May 12.

The recommendation for these ages applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently available to ages 16 and older. The state-run sites and private pharmacies offer Pfizer shots at this time, but not Pima County.

The other two kinds of vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are authorized only for those 18 and older.

In Tucson, the state vaccination site is at the University of Arizona, in the Ina E. Gittings Building, Room 129, 1737 E. University Blvd., which is on the north side of the UA Mall, just west of North Campbell Avenue.

Walk-ins are welcome, but parents and guardians also will be able to register those ages 12 to 15 for vaccinations starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, if an appointment is preferred.