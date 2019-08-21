Where: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: If it weren’t for the Ironwood Ridge-Mountain View, this contest would be our game of the week. Catalina Foothills is a dark horse, but Friday night won’t be easy. Visiting Buena is led by senior quarterback Jovoni Borbon, who emerged as one of the top passers in Southern Arizona with 1,655 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. If Borbon stays under control and doesn’t turn the ball over — he was intercepted eight times last season — the Colts may be in good shape. Expect this game to be a high-scoring contest with the Falcons winning 38-31.