Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: The showdown in Vail is worth the price of admission. Cienega received a scare against Sunnyside before rallying to a 26-14 win. The Bobcats held Sunnyside to 17 rushing yards in the win. Expect Buena to take to the air, relying on quarterback Jovoni Borbon. Buena wide receiver Keyon Taylor is a deep threat, and is averaging 27.6 yards per catch. Cienega must get Borbon off the field if it hopes to win. We like the Bobcats in a nail-biter — call it 30-28 — but wouldn’t be surprised if Buena pulled off the upset.