What to expect: Last week, Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon told coach Joe Thomas that he “wanted to run for two (touchdowns) and throw for two.” He then did just that, completing 3 of 4 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and scoring twice with his feet in a 42-7 win over Empire. Borbon was named the Star’s High School Player of the Week. The Colts will have a tough bout with Desert View. The Jaguars are 2-1, one victory shy of last season’s win total. The game will come down to Borbon: If Desert View can collapse the pocket and force him to make quick decisions, and if the Jaguars’ defensive backs are at their best, the home team will win. We like Borbon and the Colts to get it done on the road once again, 33-21.