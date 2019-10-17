Salpointe linebacker Taylor Powell (44) swats down a pass from Buena quarterback Braxton Bennett (15) during the first quarter of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Sierra Vista Buena high school football game on Friday, Aug. 22, 2014, at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. The defending state champion Lancers dispatched the Colts 48-3. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
What to expect: Jovoni Borbon found five different Buena wide receivers last week,but his final stat line — 12-of-23 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns — was mild by his standards. Expect Borbon and star receiver Keyon Taylor to produce fireworks down in Nogales. Call it 49-21.