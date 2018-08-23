Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: The Cougars rolled at home last week against Casa Grande Vista Grande 55-13, but Vista Grande hasn’t won a game since September 2016. Buena lost to Catalina Foothills 28-17, but quarterback Jovani Borbon was the bright spot for the Colts. The junior threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, but two interceptions hurt the Colts especially in the second half. His top target, wide receiver Mandrell Garrick, had four catches for 158 yards. Borbon and Garrick already have outstanding chemistry, which should be enough for their first win on the road. Call it 30-23, Colts.