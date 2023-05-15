A 73-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a domestic violence call in which police say gunshots were fired toward officers outside a Sierra Vista home.

About 10 p.m. Friday, a caller told police Gerald Adams was “tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone," Sierra Vista police said Monday in a news release.

Officers arrived quickly and the 911 caller was moved to a safe place, the release said.

Due to the dangerous nature of the call, the department's Special Response Team was dispatched to the house. While officers tried to contact Adams, three gunshots were fired from the house. One shot struck a patrol vehicle, the news release said.

No one was injured.

Adams surrendered to police about 11 p.m. He was booked into the Cochise County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault and criminal damage, police said. Bond was set at $300,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.