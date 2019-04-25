KIDS STUFF
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 29. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Dad + Me Paint Date — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. The date night includes painting fees for two, the reservation and light refreshments. Pottery and additional painters not included. 5 and 7 p.m. May 3. May 3. $15. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. May 4. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall. Hear a story read aloud and then stick around to paint a project relating to the story. Designed for children 2-6 with parental supervision. Children of all ages are still welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. May 4. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Science Saturday: Robotic Workshop — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by S.Y.Stem Coalition. Learn how to build a robot with hands on learning. Ages 7-12. Participants need a signed release form by a parent/guardian. Tickets handed out at 1 p.m. 2-4 p.m. May 4. Free. 594-5200.
Special Sign Language Storytime for Toddlers with Libby Quinn — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Watch a puppet show, participate in a colorful felt board story or use your imagination reading books while incorporating a beautiful visual language to help support and enhance a child's learning process. 10:30-11:15 a.m. May 8. Free. 594-5285.