The Silverbell Golf Course seems to be one step ahead of the reaper as Tucson City Golf continues to examine the possibility of closing either the west-side course or Fred Enke golf courses. But Silverbell last week received a fleet of 24 new golf carts, and also refurbished its clubhouse and now has a new kitchen and food service. By contrast, a major subdivision of homes — Silverbell Commons II — is now being built immediately adjacent to the No. 1 and No. 2 holes. Developers connected their sewer lines to those of the golf course. The big question: Will developers someday decide that the golf course — it was a landfill as recently as the 1970s — is worth buying for further home-building?