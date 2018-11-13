With Nike, something happens to Arizona’s uniforms in the fall of every even-numbered year, between an overhaul every four years and an update every two. Gradients were introduced to four of the Wildcats’ seven new uniform sets during their 2016 overhaul, and those remain for this season in an updated form that features thicker collars.
But so far, the Wildcats have chosen to wear pure white uniforms with a red stripe down the side for their two home games. UA equipment manager Brian Brigger said those replace the “Desert Ops” home jerseys that had gold lettering and stripes on solid white during the past two seasons.
At home, the Wildcats can also choose from white jerseys featuring blue or red lettering with gradients of gray on the shoulders and shorts. Those are the same jerseys they had last season, except with the new, thicker collars.
Arizona’s road choices remain the same, except they also have the new collars: Red with blue lettering and blue gradients, blue with red lettering and gradients, and the sets Nike calls “State Pride” — copper on solid red.
The Wildcats were scheduled to have a blue uniform with pink lettering in honor of former N.C. State coach Kay Yow and her battle with and foundation to fight cancer, but UA says they never received them.