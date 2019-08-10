New Jersey-based Tabula Rasa Healthcare paid $130 million for Tucson healthcare company SinfoníaRx in 2017, four years after Tucson businessman Fletcher McCusker traded semi-retirement for a new adventure.
McCusker launched Sinfonia Healthcare Corp. with partner Michael Deitch in 2013, months after McCusker exited Providence Service Corp. in late 2012. McCusker was Providence's founder and CEO and Deitch was the company's founding CFO.
The day after the September 2017 Tabula Rasa deal closed, Deitch and McCusker used part of the proceeds to launch UA Venture Capital with corporate attorney Larry Hecker, a champion of Tucson economic development efforts. The venture invests in University of Arizona technology startups involving students, alumni and faculty members.
To date, UAVC has helped launch seven new tech companies and includes SinfoniaRx in its portfolio. SinfoniaRx was one of the first UA tech spinoffs to be sold to a public company — McCusker's Sinfonia Healthcare Corp.
"We're dedicated to UA science and we've invested to try to repeat the Sinfonia experience," said McCusker, who noted that Tabula Rasa chose to keep Sinfonia in Tucson. The business is now based on the second floor of downtown's Pioneer Building on North Stone Avenue.