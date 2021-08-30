'Sinister darkness invaded our landscape'

In Alaska on a dark. snowy winter morning, in my bed, it happened. I heard a voice (much like my own) commanding me, "get up, get up, and turn on the TUBE"! I argued, "I don't want to! I'm in grad school, and I read until midnight, and I'm tired!" I meandered down the hallway towards the living room and turned on the TV. CNN was on. In my near stupor, I went through the motions of making coffee. It was now 4:30 in the a.m. (the time zone in NY is 5 hours later). When I returned to the living room, I saw a really horrific sight. It was an airliner hitting a very tall building in a huge city. Shortly thereafter, another plane hit. I'm now saying, "Oh my GOD, this is not a bad movie, this is real"! Now I'm numb, in a state of shock and disbelief. "OH my GOD, what on earth is happening?!"
I slowly walked back into the kitchen as if in a trance and fixed a tray of coffee for my husband, still in bed, sitting up (glued to the same station). I asked him, "Are you watching this?" He replied in a quiet but somber tone, "yes." We did not speak further. It was like a sinister darkness had invaded our quiet Alaskan landscape. We went about our day in a state of nervous limbo, listening and watching for more terrible news.