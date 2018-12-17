Sir Veza’s Kitchen & Kantina at the Tucson Mall closed eight weeks after owner Ray Flores finished a minor remodel of the restaurant and tweaked the concept from table service to fast-casual.
Flores, in a Facebook post, blamed the closure on “long-term” unresolved problems with the building he rents from the Tucson Mall at 220 W. Wetmore Road.
“We must close our doors effective immediately in order to determine if there will be sufficient repairs and other remedies made available by Brookfield Properties, our Chicago, Illinois-based landlords, to fully correct the situation,” he said in the statement.