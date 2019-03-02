Six remaining ballplayers from coach Andy Lopez’s 2012 national championship baseball team remain in baseball, the never-ending struggle to get to and stay in the big leagues. Here’s how they sit this spring:
Outfielder Johnny Field. He’s in camp with the Chicago Cubs and was hitting .125 in 16 at-bats through Friday. Field hit .222 in 84 big-league games a year ago.
Utility player Robert Refsnyder. In camp with the Diamondbacks, Refsnyder had two hits in his first 14 spring traiing at-bats. In 166 big-league games, Refsnyder has hit .166.
Shortstop Alex Mejia. He is not in a big-league camp; he played 13 big-league games with St. Louis in 2017.
Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean. The Cienega High School grad has three at-bats (no hits) for the Padres in the Cactus League. He has played in 797 minor league games with no regular season big-league experience.
Outfielder Joey Rickard. He is 4 for 13 in early spring training with Baltimore, with whom he has hit .252 in 275 MLB games.
First baseman Brandon Dixon. He’s 1 for 8 in training camp with the Tigers. He played in 74 big-league games last year, hitting .178.