Former Sahuaro High and Arizona wide receiver Skip Peete, a 1980 All-City standout, will be coaching the Los Angeles Rams running backs in next week’s Super Bowl. Peete’s brother, former Sahuaro High and USC quarterback Rodney Peete, was on the Carolina Panthers 2004 Super Bowl team. Their father, former Arizona tight end and long-time assistant coach Willie Peete, coached 15 years in the NFL but did not reach the Super Bowl. Skip Peete has coached at Pitt, Michigan State, UCLA and Rutgers, as well as for four NFL teams in a 30-year career.