Two skunks in Cochise County have tested positive for rabies in the last three weeks, the Cochise County Sheriff's Department said Friday.
Other animals are also being tested, but those results are still pending, the department said.
One of the skunks was found in the Benson area, and the other in south Sierra Vista, the department said.
The department warned residents in the area to keep an eye out for any strange-acting skunks.
If you come across a skunk that seems totally fearless, wanders around acting disoriented or becomes aggressive, it could have rabies. Another sign, which is the most recognized form of the disease, is if the animal is foaming at the mouth.
If you see a skunk, or any other animal, acting this way, you can call the department at 520-432-9500.