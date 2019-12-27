Sky Islands — School and Institutional Cafeterias

History: Good and excellent ratings since its record began in April 2017. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 12.
What the inspector saw: Some plastic containers used to store clean equipment had food debris and soil accumulation; reach-in unit holding foods at unsafe cold temperatures.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 15.
Comment: The principal said the school now has a new refrigerator. The school has a farm to kitchen program, so there was no meat at risk; it was all produce. There was a coolant leak that wasn’t caught until the inspector noted it. Everything was thrown away and the leak was fixed within 24 hours. The new unit is cooling properly.