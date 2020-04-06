Sky Spy: Sun, moon played important roles in religion, culture

Passover began at sundown last night. Good Friday is tomorrow, and Easter is Sunday.
Easter is a moveable feast that is not fixed to our civil Gregorian calendar. It comes on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, the first full moon on or after March 21, the approximate time of the vernal equinox or the beginning of spring.
Easter is closely related to Passover. Passover begins on the 15th day of the Jewish month of Nisan, which is a spring month of 30 days that usually falls in March-April in our civil calendar.
Thus, Easter and Passover are based on both the moon and the vernal (spring) equinox.
The cycles of the moon and sun were critical to most cultures until a few hundred years ago, when accurate timepieces became available.
The sun and the moon were important for religious reasons and time-keeping for such practical purposes as determining when to mark the beginning and the end of the day, the month, the season and the year.
Jupiter, Saturn and Mars continue to provide a beautiful sight in the southeast predawn sky. Look at them around 5 a.m., particularly next Wednesday morning when the 22-day-old moon sits just below Saturn.
To the right of Saturn (west) is Jupiter, and to the left of Saturn (east) is red Mars.
It is worth the effort to get up early to see them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!