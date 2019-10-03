Tonight in the gathering twilight at 6:30 p.m. find the crescent moon in the south. Just to the right (west) of the moon 1 ½ degrees is bright Jupiter. The moon and Jupiter should be a splendid sight in binoculars. Binoculars on a steady tripod will show the four brightest (Galilean) Moons of Jupiter discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1609 or 1610. As the sky darkens, be sure to look for Saturn 23 degrees to the left (east) of the moon.
But there is more. Tomorrow night the nearly first quarter moon will be halfway between Jupiter on its right and Saturn on its left. The moon also will be sitting directly above the “teapot” configuration of stars which make up Sagittarius the Archer. Unfortunately, the bright moon will dim Sagittarius quite a bit but give it a try anyway.
Saturday night the first quarter moon is 1 ½ degrees to the east (left) of Saturn. This promises to be a wonderful sight in binoculars. Saturn’s rings and its brightest Moon Titan are readily visible in a small telescope. Binoculars on a steady tripod will show some craters on the moon and might even give you a hint of Saturn’s rings. In a small telescope many craters on the moon are visible. For me, the moon always looks better viewed live in binoculars or a telescope than it does on the best of photographs.