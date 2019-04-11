Friday morning, look east around 5:30 a.m.
Ever-brilliant Venus will be 10 degrees above the horizon. Below Venus 4½ degrees is fleeting Mercury.
Now is a good time to see Mercury in the morning sky as Mercury is just past its greatest western elongation (distance from the sun) of 28 degrees.
Mercury is bright but often difficult to spot, because it is never far from the sun, moves through the sky rapidly from day to day, and is never far from the horizon.
For the next several days Venus and Mercury will be close together in the pre-dawn sky.
Friday night is also a good time to look at the sky.
At 8:30 p.m. the first quarter moon sits high in the southwest only 6½ degrees below Pollux, one of the twins in Gemini the Twins.
Four degrees above Pollux is Castor the other twin. They are bright stars but will be dimmed somewhat by the nearby moon.
Below the moon 16 degrees is Procyon in Canis Minor the Lesser Dog, and above the southwestern horizon is Canis Major the Greater Dog with Sirius the brightest star in the sky.
Also low in the southwest is Orion the Hunter. It is now time to say goodbye to our evening “winter” constellations for a while.