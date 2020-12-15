 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slice and Ice

Slice and Ice

  • Updated

Slice & Ice has a lime Italian ice option on its menu.

One of the original founders of Eegee's, Ed Irving, opened this restaurant at 1905 W. Grant Road, selling pizza, sandwiches and Italian ice.

Eegee's founder opens new Tucson restaurant, Slice & Ice

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses
tucson life

An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses

  • Updated

A letter to the community imploring residents of Tucson and Southern Arizona to wear masks, stay home and support health care workers as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Pima County and set records in Arizona. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News