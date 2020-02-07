Slice & Ice — 1905 W. Grant Road

Slice & Ice — 1905 W. Grant Road

  • Updated

A pizza and fries dish from Slice & Ice. The restaurant also serves garlic fries, nacho cheese fries and pizza fries. The signature crinkle fries can be done up with Ranch dressing.

One of the original founders of Eegee's, Ed Irving, is back in the restaurant game with Slice & Ice.

Irving bought out the equipment from a Pieology Pizzeria and is doing rapid-fire pizzas, sandwiches and Italian ice inside the old Mr. Baja Fish building at 1905 W. Grant Road.

He’s using many of his original recipes that have changed over the years as Eegee’s grew and expanded. For example, the lime-flavored Italian ice is all-natural and tastes crisper and less sugary than your typical Eegee’s slush. 

The signature crinkle fries can be done up with Ranch dressing. But Slice & Ice kicks it up a notch by also offering several other varieties of "fancy fries," including garlic, nacho cheese and pizza fries.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News