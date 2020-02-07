Slice & Ice — 1905 W. Grant Road

One of the original founders of Eegee's, Ed Irving, is back in the restaurant game with Slice & Ice.
Irving bought out the equipment from a Pieology Pizzeria and is doing rapid-fire pizzas, sandwiches and Italian ice inside the old Mr. Baja Fish building at 1905 W. Grant Road.
He’s using many of his original recipes that have changed over the years as Eegee’s grew and expanded. For example, the lime-flavored Italian ice is all-natural and tastes crisper and less sugary than your typical Eegee’s slush.
The signature crinkle fries can be done up with Ranch dressing. But Slice & Ice kicks it up a notch by also offering several other varieties of "fancy fries," including garlic, nacho cheese and pizza fries.