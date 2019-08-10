Jim Slone sold his five-station radio empire — anchored by Tucson country music leader KIIM 99.5 FM and AM country station KCUB — to Las Vegas-based Citadel Communications Corp. in late 2000 for $63 million.
Slone, a member of the Arizona Broadcasters Association Foundation Hall of Fame and the national Country Radio Hall of Fame, bought his first Tucson radio station in 1971 and never looked back.
Five years after selling Slone Broadcasting, he jumped back into radio, buying the Spanish-language station KVET-AM 1030 in 2006 for $2.5 million. Slone changed the name and the format and had fun with the station for a few years before selling it in 2009 to Christian broadcaster Good News Radio.