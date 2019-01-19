Arizona was already undersized, but Sean Miller cranked it down a notch further and installed the 6-foot-5-inch Dylan Smith in the starting lineup at power forward in place of Ryan Luther on Saturday.
It was Smith’s first start since the Wildcats’ win over Montana in December.
Miller praised Smith’s ability to defend taller players and rebound in the past and gave him the nod against Oregon State.
Smith guarded Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, who scored a game-high 25 points.
Smith finished the night with 13 points and shot 60 percent (3 for 5) from 3-point range in UA’s 82-71 victory. He played 35 minutes and had six rebounds.