Early Tuesday evening, two of the leading Arizona basketball players of the pre-McKale Center years, Ed Nymeyer and Bill Reeves, walked into the Santa Rita High School gymnasium to watch a Globe-Santa Rita game.
Reeves and Nymeyer were excited to watch Globe senior Robert Burries, who recently became the leading scorer in the history of Arizona prep basketball, surpassing Mike Bibby’s total of the mid-1990s at Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School, which is third on the scoring list.
Burries didn’t disappoint. He scored 41 points against Santa Rita to push his career total to 3,212 in a 94-70 victory. Burries is averaging 38 points for the 23-2 Globe Tigers, probably the state’s top Class 2A team.
Until Burries came along, Nymeyer was considered the greatest basketball player in Globe history. He, of course, went on to become Arizona’s career-scoring leader, 1,225 points, at the time he graduated from the UA in 1958. Nymeyer’s first reaction of Burries was “he’s not flukish.”
Reeves, too, was impressed. An All-State player for the Ajo Red Raiders in the early 1950s, Reeves left Arizona with a 10.7 rebounding average. His 13.2 rebound average in 1955-56 remains a UA record.
“This guy is unbelievable,” said Reeves.
Burries, who is 5-11 and maybe 155 pounds, isn’t likely a Pac-12-type prospect, but he might wind up in the ACCAC playing against schools like Pima College and Cochise College.