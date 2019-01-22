WHAT: When a sale is billed "Autobiography of a Hoarder," you know you're in for a ride. That's exactly what happened when Part I of a collection from an idiosyncratic, long-time collector/dealer hit the block last fall at Rago Arts in New Jersey.
Clearly a connoisseur of the offbeat, the stash of more than 200 objects included the rare and obscure, from a 19th century Indo-Islamic fireplace surround of carved teak once owned by a business partner of L.C. Tiffany to a fraternal order (probably Odd Fellows) Ark of the Covenant used in ceremonial rites.
A common thread was the appeal of each object to the owner, a person known for decades in the art world for his discerning eye.
MORE: Few casual collectors would spot anything rare about the unmarked andirons shown here. But a closer look reveals that they are not iron, but silvered bronze. And those chips of glass at the top? They're turtleback, a translucent iridescent glass tile made by Tiffany Studios. The andirons lack marks, but based on design and the glass, they are most likely from Tiffany Studios.
Based on the consignor's acumen and the level of expertise demonstrated in the whole of the collection, the andirons brought $23,750 at Rago. A stellar reputation as a finder helped too.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Sometimes the aggregate is worth more than individual items. Had this collector chosen to sell his collection by piece, results sale-wise would probably not have been as high. Bidders could have rejected items as too different, too weird or simply iffy.
HOT TIP: We're not saying that a collection of S&Ps will sell better as a whole, no matter how lovingly selected. Read on.
BOTTOM LINE: This sale worked because the owner was an astute buyer who followed his instincts and had the ability to spot finds. Each item had intrinsic significance, plus the owner built a solid name as a collector along the way.