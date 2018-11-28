WHAT: Imagine having a real amusement park carousel for your yard. Or, perhaps a barely used Extreme zip line is more your style. How about a Tilt-A-Whirl with new cables, or even a Ferris wheel?
The rides and much more sold last month when Norton Auctioneers in Coldwater, Michigan, sold off the entire contents of a shuttered amusement park in Golden, Colorado. At the sale, a private collector picked up a complete, working circa-1995 Thiel carousel for $26,400. Intended for use in the buyer's own yard, the carousel may be someone's ultimate holiday gift!
MORE: Today's message is that specialty auctions sell almost anything one could desire, even the unorthodox. We already know about collector auctions geared to glass, toys, books and the like. Now meet Norton Auctioneers of Michigan, a firm that has specialized for decades in appraising and selling off contents of well-maintained carnivals, amusement parks, museums, zoos and water parks, countrywide.
The Colorado amusement park went out of business after upgrading in 2017-18. Everything sold, from go-karts, bumper boats, swan paddle boats and arcade games to food concession items, including a floss machine and a pair of portable 3-head draft coolers. Who wouldn't want those?
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: With smaller, dated amusement parks dwindling, Norton has become the go-to for used rides, equipment and maintenance items. A bank of coin-operated lockers and a token machine may not be on everyone's wish list, but this sale also offered tents with new covers and a recent John Deere riding mower.
HOT TIP: Norton advertised that all items were to go to the highest bidder with no minimum or reserve. An auction-goer's dream!
BOTTOM LINE: Not only for carnival operators and amusement park owners, sales such as this offer all a chance to buy something decidedly different.