Counting his 1-for-8 performance in the Red-Blue Game, junior guard Dylan Smith is shooting a combined 20 percent from the field in four public appearances this fall.
But he’s also averaging seven rebounds, one steal and 1.3 blocks per game over UA’s two exhibition games and the Houston Baptist opener, when he was 1 for 5 from the field.
“Dylan’s really struggling right now and he’s lost his confidence,” Miller said. “I go more on what I see every day and he’s a much better shooter than he’s shown.
“But I’ll tell you this about him — he rebounds the ball and he gives his heart and soul on defense. He’s finding ways to help our team and I think he’ll settle in eventually here.”