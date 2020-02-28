Snap a selfie with a full tummy

  • Updated

Longhorn Grill in Amado, 28851 S. Nogales Highway, is easily recognizable because of its giant steer skull at the entrance. It’s a good selfie spot if you’re in the mood for a road trip.

If you wander to the area of East 22nd Street and South Swan Road, you might find a pink bus serving all the tacos of your dreams. That’s Carnitas Los Gordos, which doubles as a nice stop for your stomach and your camera.

Other photo-worthy restaurants: Dine at Saguaro Corners, or McGraw’s Cantina, for photo-worthy outdoor views.

Try Pinnacle Peak in Trail Dust Town, if you’re looking to fulfill a western vibe.

Areas at Hotel Congress, home of the Cup Cafe, are good selfie spots if you’re searching for something more historic.

