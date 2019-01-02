Snow is falling in Southern Arizona, folks!
Snowfall will continue in some areas, moving east from eastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Tucson could see 1 to 2 inches while Cochise could see 2 to 6 inches. Parts of Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties could see 4 to 7 inches above 5,000 feet.
There's a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 a.m. A winter storm warning is in effect to the east of Tucson until 5 p.m.
The roads are slick this morning, so be safe out there!
High: 45
Low: 28
