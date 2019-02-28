Waterproof gear is always a good idea for those traveling to basketball games at OSU and Oregon, but this week was something else for the locals.
More than 2 feet of snow fell on some Willamette Valley hills Sunday through Monday while the cities were blanketed, forcing closures of schools in Corvallis and Eugene. In Corvallis, schools were closed until noon both Monday and Wednesday so the buses could get around following storms on Sunday and Tuesday nights.
There were still small piles of snow remaining outside Gill Coliseum before Thursday’s game, though the weather was a relatively balmy 41 degrees and roads were fine.
That helped about 7,000 fans show up to watch the UA-OSU game, one of two home games remaining for the Beavers while they make a push to earn one of the four first-round byes in the Pac-12 Tournament.
During his show this week, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle made it clear the Beavers needed fans to show up no matter what.
“If it’s snowing, call us and we’ll get a bus,” Tinkle said. “We need that place going because our guys feed off it and it makes it a really tough environment for our opponents.”
