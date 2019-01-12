When Lauri Markkanen spent the 2016-17 season at Arizona, the Wildcats took only old-fashioned “Pac-10-style” road trips with one day between games.
Would have been nice for him if they still did the same this week.
Markkanen flew into the Bay Area with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and had that night free — only to learn that UA already had played Stanford on Wednesday.
“Why are they playing Wednesday-Saturday?” Markkanen said after the Bulls held a shootaround at the University of San Francisco before facing the Warriors on Friday. “I could have gone to the game if they played Thursday. Is there any reason they play Wednesday-Saturday?”
Of course, TV is the reason. Arizona’s Bay Area trip this week and its Feb. 14-17 swing to Utah and Colorado both are scheduled for two days between games.